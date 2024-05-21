Eaton Acquires Exertherm

Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Exertherm, a privately owned, U.K.-based provider of thermal monitoring solutions for electrical equipment.

"Exertherm is a company known for innovative technology and trusted solutions for data centers and other applications,” said Mike Yelton, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector. "We look forward to the opportunity to integrate thermal monitoring solutions more broadly into our Brightlayer software suites. This will enable our customers to optimize their operations and enhance business performance by realizing the possibilities embedded in their data.”

Learn how Eaton’s Brightlayer offering makes it easier to leverage the intelligent, actionable insights that come from customer data: https://www.eaton.com/us/en-us/digital/brightlayer.html.

Exertherm has pioneered continuous temperature monitoring solutions for more than a decade. Their innovative, market-leading solutions are integrated into low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, busway, and motor control centers and are deployed globally, protecting customers’ most vital electrical infrastructure.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521433228/en/