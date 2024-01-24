|
24.01.2024 03:04:02
EBay To Cut 1,000 Jobs
(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) has decided to reduce its current workforce by about 1,000 roles or 9% of full-time employees. Additionally, it plans to scale back the number of contracts it has within its alternate workforce over the coming months.
eBay said in a letter sent to employees on Tuesday that those who are being laid off will be notified shortly. The company asked its U.S.-based employees to work from home on Wednesday to provide some space and privacy for conversations.
The company said overall headcount and expenses have outpaced the growth of its business. To address this, the company is implementing organizational changes that align and consolidate certain teams to improve the end-to-end experience, and better meet the needs of its customers around the world.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu eBay Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|eBay Inc.
|38,20
|0,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus der Anleger: ATX letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schließt stabil -- Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- Handel in Asien endet sehr freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.