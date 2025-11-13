Edgewell Personal Care Slips To Loss In Q4 On One-time Impairment Charges

(RTTNews) - Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC), a personal care products manufacturer, reported loss for the fourth quarter, reflecting onetime goodwill impairment charges, compared to profit last year. Revenues were moderately higher.

In the pre-market activity, shares are trading 1.30 percent or 0.25 cents lower at $18.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the latest period, Edgewell reported loss of $30.6 million, while in the previous year, the company reported profit $8.8 million. One-time impairment charges for the Feminine Care reporting unit was $51.1 resulted in loss, while the company added an income tax benefit provision of $22.6 million compared to benefit of $3.4 million a year ago.

On a per share basis, the company reported loss of $0.66 compared to earnings of $0.17 a year ago. For the quarter, adjusted net earnings were $31.9 million or $0.68 per share compared to $35.8 million or $0.72 per share in the prior year quarter.

Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of $0.81 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items

For the reported period, operating loss was $36.3 million from a profit of $20.4 million the earlier year.

The company's net sales were to $537.2 million, up from $517.6 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $532.82 million.

Looking ahead to the Fiscal 2026, earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.10-$1.50. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of $290-$310 million. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.15-$2.55.

Reported net sales are expected to increase in the range of approximately 0.5-3.5% which include an estimated 150-basis point positive impact from foreign currency changes. Organic net sales are expected to be in the range of 1% decrease to a 2% increase.