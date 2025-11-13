Edgewell Personal Care Aktie

Edgewell Personal Care für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UF4 / ISIN: US28035Q1022

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
13.11.2025 14:29:26

Edgewell Personal Care Slips To Loss In Q4 On One-time Impairment Charges

(RTTNews) - Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC), a personal care products manufacturer, reported loss for the fourth quarter, reflecting onetime goodwill impairment charges, compared to profit last year. Revenues were moderately higher.

In the pre-market activity, shares are trading 1.30 percent or 0.25 cents lower at $18.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the latest period, Edgewell reported loss of $30.6 million, while in the previous year, the company reported profit $8.8 million. One-time impairment charges for the Feminine Care reporting unit was $51.1 resulted in loss, while the company added an income tax benefit provision of $22.6 million compared to benefit of $3.4 million a year ago.

On a per share basis, the company reported loss of $0.66 compared to earnings of $0.17 a year ago. For the quarter, adjusted net earnings were $31.9 million or $0.68 per share compared to $35.8 million or $0.72 per share in the prior year quarter.

Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of $0.81 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items

For the reported period, operating loss was $36.3 million from a profit of $20.4 million the earlier year.

The company's net sales were to $537.2 million, up from $517.6 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $532.82 million.

Looking ahead to the Fiscal 2026, earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.10-$1.50. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of $290-$310 million. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.15-$2.55.

Reported net sales are expected to increase in the range of approximately 0.5-3.5% which include an estimated 150-basis point positive impact from foreign currency changes. Organic net sales are expected to be in the range of 1% decrease to a 2% increase.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Edgewell Personal Care Comehr Nachrichten