WKN DE: A2PPQ4 / ISIN: BMG428941162

09.12.2025 16:15:43

Edison issues report on Hansa Investment Company (HAN)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Hansa Investment Company (HAN)

09-Dec-2025 / 15:15 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 9 December 2025

 

Edison issues report on Hansa Investment Company (HAN)

Edison issues report on Hansa Investment Company (LSE: HAN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings (OWHL) announced that the Bermudan court delivered a favourable judgement, sanctioning the scheme of arrangement of OWHL, by means of which its all-share combination with Hansa Investment Company (HICL) will be executed. OWHL will now proceed with submitting the final court order for sealing, as the scheme can only become effective following the delivery of a copy of the sealed court order to the Registrar of Companies. OWHL expects the delivery on 9 December 2025, at which time the scheme will become effective, and the company will make a further announcement. Accordingly, the last trading day for OWHL shares would be 8 December.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2242670  09-Dec-2025 

