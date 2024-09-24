Edison issues report on International Public Partnerships (INPP)

+++ Investieren leicht gemacht: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
24.09.2024 16:14:16

Edison Investment Research Limited
24-Sep-2024 / 15:14 GMT/BST
London, UK, 24 September 2024

 

Edison issues report on International Public Partnerships (LSE: INPP).

International Public Partnerships’ (INPP’s) portfolio continues to deliver consistent and predictable returns for investors, while providing environmental and social benefits for the individuals and communities that are served by its assets. INPP shares offer an attractive yield and the DPS is now in its 17th successive year of growth, with visibility for at least another 20 years. Continuing efforts to narrow the discount to NAV have gained traction, with both realisations and the share repurchase programme stepped up. However, discounts are sector-wide and a greater appreciation of the quality of INPP’s cash flows, a decline in interest rates and the prospects for accretive reinvestment may prove more potent factors in a re-rating.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

