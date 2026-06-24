SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Aktie
WKN DE: A2PAT7 / ISIN: GB00BGHVZM47
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24.06.2026 15:49:43
Edison issues report on SDCL Efficiency Income Trust (SEIT)
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Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 24 June 2026
Edison issues report on SDCL Efficiency Income Trust (SEIT)
Edison issues report on SDCL Efficiency Income Trust (LSE: SEIT)
SDCL Efficiency Income Trust (SEIT) published a circular setting out the proposed managed wind-down and a general meeting for 10 July 2026. Shareholders are being asked to approve three resolutions: adoption of a wind-down Investment Objective and Policy, cancellation of the share premium account to create further distributable reserves and removal of the Continuation Vote provisions. Resolution 1 is an ordinary resolution, while Resolutions 2 and 3 are special resolutions; Resolution 3 is conditional on Resolution 1. The share premium cancellation also requires court sanction. If approved, SEIT will stop making new investments outside the existing portfolio and focus on orderly realisations, balancing timely cash returns and value. Proceeds will reduce borrowings before cash is returned. The board will not declare a fourth interim dividend for FY26 and will suspend interim dividends, except as required to maintain investment trust status.
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2353242 24-Jun-2026
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