25.03.2024 10:48:19

Elbit Systems Gets $300 Mln Contract To Supply Defense Solutions To Unnamed Customer

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), an Israeli military technology company and defense contractor, announced Monday that it has been awarded a contract worth around $300 million to supply defense solutions to an unnamed international customer.

The contract will be performed over a period of ten years.

Bezhalel Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said, "This contract further validates our position as a global leader in defense technology, delivering advanced solutions that address the requirements of the modern battlefield."

In late February, the company received a contract worth around $600 million to supply systems to Hanwha Defense Australia for the Australian Land 400 Phase 3 Project.

Earlier, Elbit Systems announced around $300 million worth contract from a European customer to supply weapon, reconnaissance, driving, and situational awareness systems for approximately 230 armored vehicles.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Elbit Systems Ltd.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Elbit Systems Ltd.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Elbit Systems Ltd. 182,90 -2,61% Elbit Systems Ltd.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzte Karwoche: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX erneut mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Dienstag seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentieren sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen