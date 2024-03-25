Elbit Systems Gets $300 Mln Contract To Supply Defense Solutions To Unnamed Customer

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), an Israeli military technology company and defense contractor, announced Monday that it has been awarded a contract worth around $300 million to supply defense solutions to an unnamed international customer.

The contract will be performed over a period of ten years.

Bezhalel Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said, "This contract further validates our position as a global leader in defense technology, delivering advanced solutions that address the requirements of the modern battlefield."

In late February, the company received a contract worth around $600 million to supply systems to Hanwha Defense Australia for the Australian Land 400 Phase 3 Project.

Earlier, Elbit Systems announced around $300 million worth contract from a European customer to supply weapon, reconnaissance, driving, and situational awareness systems for approximately 230 armored vehicles.