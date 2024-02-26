|
Elbit Systems Gets $600 Mln Contract To Supply Redback IFV Systems For Australian Project
(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), an Israel-based military technology company and defense contractor, announced Monday that it was awarded a contract worth around $600 million to supply systems to Hanwha Defense Australia for the Australian Land 400 Phase 3 Project.
The contract will be performed over a period of five years. The Australian Land 400 Phase 3 Project aims to deliver advanced protection, fighting capabilities and sensors suite to the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicles or IFV for the Australian Army.
Elbit Systems in August last year had announced that its partner in the Australian Land 400 Phase 3 project, Hanwha Defense Australia, was downselected by the Australian Government, as the preferred tenderer for the Project.
Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said, "This milestone reaffirms our commitment to delivering advanced, mission-critical solutions to the Australian Army. Elbit Systems is dedicated to supplying cutting-edge defense technologies that will safeguard troops on the modern battlefield."
