21.05.2024 09:08:24
Elbit Systems Gets $760 Mln Worth Ammunitions Contracts From Israeli Ministry Of Defense
(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), an Israeli defense contractor, announced Tuesday that it was awarded a group of contracts totaling around $760 million from the Israeli Ministry of Defense or IMOD for the supply of ammunitions.
The contracts will be performed over a period of two years.
Elbit Systems said it has experienced a material increased demand for its products and solutions from the IMOD since the beginning of the Swords of Iron war, compared to the demand levels prior to the war.
Subject to further developments, the IMOD's increased demand for the company's products and solutions are projected to continue and could generate material additional orders.
|
|
|
|
