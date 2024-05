Elbit Systems Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) reported first quarter GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of $73.7 million compared to $62.1 million, last year. GAAP earnings per share was $1.65 compared to $1.40. Non-GAAP net earnings per share was $1.81 compared to $1.78. Revenues were $1.55 billion compared to $1.39 billion, previous year.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share. The record date is June 18, 2024. The dividend will be paid on July 1, 2024.

