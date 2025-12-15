Eli Lilly Aktie

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

15.12.2025 10:10:00

Eli Lilly Just Delivered Fantastic News to Investors

Generally, investors turn to pharmaceutical stocks to add an element of safety to their portfolios. These stocks aren't known for rapid growth, but instead, for steady growth that you can count on over time -- this reliability is due to the fact that patients need their medicines, and that supports drugmakers' revenue through any economic environment.But in recent years, one pharma stock in particular has been behaving like a growth stock -- in fact, it's become a growth stock. I'm talking about Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), the maker of medicines across a range of treatment areas, from diabetes to cancer. It isn't the breadth of this portfolio, though, that's supercharging Lilly's revenue; instead, it's one particular specialty area. Lilly's weight loss drugs have helped the company deliver double-digit revenue growth in recent quarters, and this has pushed the stock to a gain of more than 30% this year.And the picture is getting even brighter, thanks to the following fantastic news Lilly just delivered to investors. Let's check out the details.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
