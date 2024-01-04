Eli Lilly Launches LillyDirect To Help Patients Manage Health, Access Medicines

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced LillyDirect, a digital healthcare experience for patients in the U.S. living with obesity, migraine and diabetes. It offers disease management resources, including access to independent healthcare providers, tailored support, and direct home delivery of select Lilly medicines.

LillyDirect offers: LillyDirect Pharmacy Solutions, a digital pharmacy for select Lilly medicines powered by third party online pharmacy fulfillment services; disease state and healthcare educational information; access to independent telehealth providers; and an independent search tool that allows a patient to find healthcare professionals near them if they prefer in-person care.

The company noted that future updates may include new products, partners and services, such as programs designed to help patients with adherence to their medicines.

