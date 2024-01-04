|
04.01.2024 14:02:53
Eli Lilly Launches LillyDirect To Help Patients Manage Health, Access Medicines
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced LillyDirect, a digital healthcare experience for patients in the U.S. living with obesity, migraine and diabetes. It offers disease management resources, including access to independent healthcare providers, tailored support, and direct home delivery of select Lilly medicines.
LillyDirect offers: LillyDirect Pharmacy Solutions, a digital pharmacy for select Lilly medicines powered by third party online pharmacy fulfillment services; disease state and healthcare educational information; access to independent telehealth providers; and an independent search tool that allows a patient to find healthcare professionals near them if they prefer in-person care.
The company noted that future updates may include new products, partners and services, such as programs designed to help patients with adherence to their medicines.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.01.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
03.01.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
03.01.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 schwächelt zum Start des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
02.01.24
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly and von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
27.12.23
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eli Lilly and-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
19.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eli Lilly and-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly and von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)