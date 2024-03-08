Elliptic Labs Launches on Lava Blaze Curve Smartphone

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices, is shipping its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® on the Lava Blaze Curve smartphone. Lava International, Elliptic Labs’ newest smartphone customer, has released the Lava Blaze Curve smartphone for the international market. Lava has collaborated with Elliptic Labs’ partner MediaTek and chosen the MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 chipset to drive the Blaze Curve smartphone. The contract for this launch was previously announced by Elliptic Labs.

"Expanding our customer base with Lava International demonstrates the solid value the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY offers to the greater smartphone market,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "Elliptic Labs’ leadership in the fields of AI/ML, ultrasound, and sensor fusion technologies is the foundation for the innovation the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform brings to the latest smartphone designs, like the Lava Blaze Curve. It is this technical leadership that enables Elliptic Labs to continue its mission to create more products that are greener, smarter, and more human-friendly."

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen’s touch functionality. This keeps the user’s ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

