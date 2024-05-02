Elliptic Labs Launching on Transsion’s Infinix GT 20 Pro Smartphone

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices, has launched its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® on Transsion’s Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone. Transsion, the fourth largest smartphone maker globally, is releasing the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone for the global market. The Infinix GT 20 Pro is driven by Elliptic Labs’ partner MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset. Elliptic Labs previously announced the contract for this launch in October 2023.

"Elliptic Labs has worked with Transsion since 2022, contributing to its ascent as the fourth largest smartphone manufacturer worldwide,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "In that time, we have introduced (13) Transsion devices featuring our AI Virtual Smart Sensors. This most recent launch of the Infinix GT 20 Pro highlights the scalability of our AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY across Transsion’s complete product portfolio, from value-driven to flagship devices. As an innovation partner with Transsion and our other smartphone customers, we continue to drive new designs that are greener, smarter, and human-friendly.”

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen’s touch functionality. This keeps the user’s ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

