Emergent BioSolutions Secures Singapore Health Sciences Authority Approval For Expanded ACAM2000 Use

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) announced that Singapore's Health Sciences Authority has approved an expanded indication for ACAM2000 to include prevention of mpox disease in adults determined to be at high risk for mpox infection.

The approval is backed by existing human safety data and data from a well-controlled animal study in which the ACAM2000 vaccine was shown to be effective in protecting against mpox virus exposure.

The single-dose vaccine is administered through a bifurcated needle dipped into the vaccine solution and used to prick the skin several times in the upper arm with a droplet of the vaccine.

"The Singapore HSA approval of ACAM2000 for immunization against mpox in high-risk individuals demonstrates the strength and breadth of Emergent's medical countermeasures portfolio," said Simon Lowry, chief medical officer of Emergent.

In the pre-market hours, EBS is trading at $8.15, up 1.94 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.