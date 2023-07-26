Enhance Claimants’ Experiences with Ushur’s New Guidewire Marketplace Apps

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Ushur announced that Ushur’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerators are now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Ushur enables insurers to deliver digital, self-serve customer experiences through its intuitive, omnichannel Invisible App™. Users of any skill level can build, test, and launch customer-facing workflows in a no-code flowbuilder, limiting IT dependence. Ushur technology provides a branded, app-like experience to customers - allowing the exchange of claims information, images, and documentation with enterprise-grade security - without the shortcomings and expense of a traditional app.

With Ushur’s accelerators for ClaimCenter, insurers can:

Quickly launch pre-built digital customer experiences to help automate claims workflows;

Securely gather sensitive claims data through intuitive, guided prompts via a direct interface to ClaimCenter, limiting manual outreach; and

Improve claimant satisfaction by increasing ease, convenience, and efficiency of the claims experience.

Ushur’s accelerators also enable two-way communication, so insurers can proactively reach out to claimants if needed.

"Ushur and Guidewire together change the way ClaimCenter users interact with their policyholders for the better,” said Bruce Holbert, Head of Global Channels and Partnerships, Ushur. "Our new integrations help insurers tackle business needs and goals in a new and differentiating way. They can facilitate greater security, better claims experiences, and faster time to value for our shared customers.”

"We congratulate Ushur on the release of its new ClaimCenter apps,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. "The apps enable our shared customers to provide elevated customer experiences for their claimants, while improving their operational efficiency and avoiding stress on their IT departments.”

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of enterprise intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a secure, no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation solutions are currently in production at some of the leading healthcare and insurance companies across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Tower Insurance.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 180+ solution partners providing over 195+ integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726621472/en/