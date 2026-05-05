EnPro Industries Aktie
WKN: 633524 / ISIN: US29355X1072
|
05.05.2026 13:01:20
EnPro Industries Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, industrial technology company EnPro, Inc. (NPO) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026, based on solid first quarter performance and improving order trends.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.85 to $9.50 per share on revenue growth of 10 to 14 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $8.50 to $9.20 per share on revenue growth of 8 to 12 percent.
Enpro also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share on April 29, 2026, payable on June 17, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2026.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, NPO is trading on the NYSE at $289.50, down $0.01 or 0.00 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EnPro Industries IncShs
|
04.05.26
|Ausblick: EnPro Industries zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.02.26
|Ausblick: EnPro Industries verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu EnPro Industries IncShs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EnPro Industries IncShs
|244,00
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter keine Lösung im Nahost-Konflikt: ATX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen fester -- Handel in Hongkong mit Verlusten - Feiertag in China und Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist am Dienstag Optimismus zu sehen. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legt im Handelsverlauf zu. Die US-Börsen zeugen sich mit Gewinnen. Am Dienstag dominierten in Fernost die Bären.