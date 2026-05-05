EnPro Industries Aktie

EnPro Industries für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 633524 / ISIN: US29355X1072

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05.05.2026 13:01:20

EnPro Industries Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, industrial technology company EnPro, Inc. (NPO) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026, based on solid first quarter performance and improving order trends.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.85 to $9.50 per share on revenue growth of 10 to 14 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $8.50 to $9.20 per share on revenue growth of 8 to 12 percent.

Enpro also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share on April 29, 2026, payable on June 17, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2026.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, NPO is trading on the NYSE at $289.50, down $0.01 or 0.00 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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