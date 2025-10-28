EQS-Adhoc: 2G Energy AG adjusts its forecast for revenue and EBIT margin for fiscal year 2025.

EQS-Ad-hoc: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

2G Energy AG adjusts its forecast for revenue and EBIT margin for fiscal year 2025.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation

Heek, October 28, 2025 – The Management Board of 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) is adjusting its forecast for revenue and earnings in the current 2025 financial year but remains positive about the outlook for 2026 due to specific projects in the newly addressed data centre market in Europe and North America and the German biomass package.

Accordingly, with growth of up to 7 percent still expected for 2025, revenues in the range of EUR 380 to 400 million (previous forecast: EUR 430 to 440 million) are now anticipated. The temporary setback is due to a delay in orders from Eastern Europe and a temporary decline in service volume as a result of an ERP conversion in Germany. Due to the lack of sales volume and one-time expenses in the ERP project, a correspondingly reduced EBIT margin of 6.5 to 8.0 percent (previous forecast: 8.5 to 9.5 percent) is expected this year.

Order intake in the third quarter of 2025 outside Ukraine was very positive, with an increase of 30 percent compared to the previous year. In addition, the Management Board believes that concrete projects will secure growth for the coming years. As a result, sales of EUR 440 to EUR 490 million and an EBIT margin of 9.0 to 11.0 percent are still expected for 2026.

