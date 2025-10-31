2G Energy Aktie

2G Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0HL8N / ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
31.10.2025 11:27:08

EQS-DD: 2G Energy AG: Friedrich Pehle, Acquisition of shares via a joint account held by Friedrich Pehle and Daniela Lohmann-Pehle




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.10.2025 / 11:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Friedrich
Last name(s): Pehle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
2G Energy AG

b) LEI
529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares via a joint account held by Friedrich Pehle and Daniela Lohmann-Pehle

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
30.25 EUR 3,025.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
30.2500 EUR 3,025.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/10/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


31.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: 2G Energy AG
Benzstr. 3
48619 Heek
Germany
Internet: www.2-g.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




101570  31.10.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu 2G Energy AGmehr Nachrichten