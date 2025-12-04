aap Implantate Aktie

WKN DE: A3H210 / ISIN: DE000A3H2101

04.12.2025 13:07:44

EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Cash capital increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
aap Implantate AG: Cash capital increase

04-Dec-2025 / 13:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of aap Implantate AG (the "Company") today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's share capital from its current level of EUR 13,909,408.00 by EUR 788,150.00 to EUR 14,697,558 by issuing 788150 new no-par value bearer shares, each with a proportional amount of EUR 1.00 in the share capital ("New Shares"), against cash contributions, partially utilizing the authorized capital 2024/I and excluding shareholders' subscription rights ("cash capital increase"). The issue price per New Share is EUR 1.34. The cash capital increase corresponds to approximately 5% of the existing share capital. The New Shares will be issued by way of a private placement to selected investors. The New Shares will be entitled to dividends from January 1, 2025.

The cash capital increase serves to strengthen the company's equity base. The gross proceeds from the cash capital increase will amount to EUR 1,056,121.00.

*****


Contact:
aap Implantate AG; R. Di Girolamo; Vorsitzender des Vorstands / CEO; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin
Tel.: +49/30/750 19 – 170; Fax: +49/30/750 19 – 290; r.digirolamo@aap.de


End of Inside Information

04-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 019-0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 019-111
E-mail: info@aap.de
Internet: www.aap.de
ISIN: DE000A3H2101
WKN: A3H210
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2240510

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2240510  04-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

