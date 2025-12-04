aap Implantate Aktie
WKN DE: A3H210 / ISIN: DE000A3H2101
|
04.12.2025 13:07:44
EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Cash capital increase
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
The Management Board of aap Implantate AG (the "Company") today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's share capital from its current level of EUR 13,909,408.00 by EUR 788,150.00 to EUR 14,697,558 by issuing 788150 new no-par value bearer shares, each with a proportional amount of EUR 1.00 in the share capital ("New Shares"), against cash contributions, partially utilizing the authorized capital 2024/I and excluding shareholders' subscription rights ("cash capital increase"). The issue price per New Share is EUR 1.34. The cash capital increase corresponds to approximately 5% of the existing share capital. The New Shares will be issued by way of a private placement to selected investors. The New Shares will be entitled to dividends from January 1, 2025.
The cash capital increase serves to strengthen the company's equity base. The gross proceeds from the cash capital increase will amount to EUR 1,056,121.00.
*****
Contact:
aap Implantate AG; R. Di Girolamo; Vorsitzender des Vorstands / CEO; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin
Tel.: +49/30/750 19 – 170; Fax: +49/30/750 19 – 290; r.digirolamo@aap.de
End of Inside Information
04-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aap Implantate AG
|Lorenzweg 5
|12099 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 75 019-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 75 019-111
|E-mail:
|info@aap.de
|Internet:
|www.aap.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2101
|WKN:
|A3H210
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2240510
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2240510 04-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu aap Implantate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu aap Implantate AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlick auf Notenbanken: ATX und DAX legen zu -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag aufwärts, während auch der deutsche Leitindex höher steht. Die asiatischen Börsen finden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.