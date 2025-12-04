EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Cash capital increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action

aap Implantate AG: Cash capital increase



04-Dec-2025 / 13:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The Management Board of aap Implantate AG (the "Company") today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's share capital from its current level of EUR 13,909,408.00 by EUR 788,150.00 to EUR 14,697,558 by issuing 788150 new no-par value bearer shares, each with a proportional amount of EUR 1.00 in the share capital ("New Shares"), against cash contributions, partially utilizing the authorized capital 2024/I and excluding shareholders' subscription rights ("cash capital increase"). The issue price per New Share is EUR 1.34. The cash capital increase corresponds to approximately 5% of the existing share capital. The New Shares will be issued by way of a private placement to selected investors. The New Shares will be entitled to dividends from January 1, 2025.

The cash capital increase serves to strengthen the company's equity base. The gross proceeds from the cash capital increase will amount to EUR 1,056,121.00.

Contact:aap Implantate AG; R. Di Girolamo; Vorsitzender des Vorstands / CEO; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 BerlinTel.: +49/30/750 19 – 170; Fax: +49/30/750 19 – 290; r.digirolamo@aap.de