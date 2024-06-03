EQS-Adhoc: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: ABOUT YOU Holding SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Hamburg, 3 June 2024 – The chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company, Mr. Sebastian Klauke, has today declared to the Management Board that he will resign from his office as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board at the latest with effect as of 30 April 2025. The exact date of departure has not yet been determined. The resignation takes place in connection with his resignation from the management of the Otto Group as the Company’s majority shareholder. The Company will deal with the succession of Mr. Klauke in due course and will inform the public accordingly.



