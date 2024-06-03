03.06.2024 11:16:16

EQS-Adhoc: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

03-Jun-2024
Hamburg, 3 June 2024 – The chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company, Mr. Sebastian Klauke, has today declared to the Management Board that he will resign from his office as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board at the latest with effect as of 30 April 2025. The exact date of departure has not yet been determined. The resignation takes place in connection with his resignation from the management of the Otto Group as the Company’s majority shareholder. The Company will deal with the succession of Mr. Klauke in due course and will inform the public accordingly.

Notifying person:
Malte Krohn
Head of Corporate Office (external)

Contact for investors and analysts:
Frank Böhme
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
ir@aboutyou.com

Pressekontakt:
Laila Helmy
Head of Corporate Communications
presse@aboutyou.com


Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Domstraße 10
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 638 569 – 0
E-mail: info@aboutyou.de
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de
ISIN: DE000A3CNK42
WKN: A3CNK4
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
