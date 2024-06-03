|
03.06.2024 11:16:16
EQS-Adhoc: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ABOUT YOU Holding SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Hamburg, 3 June 2024 – The chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company, Mr. Sebastian Klauke, has today declared to the Management Board that he will resign from his office as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board at the latest with effect as of 30 April 2025. The exact date of departure has not yet been determined. The resignation takes place in connection with his resignation from the management of the Otto Group as the Company’s majority shareholder. The Company will deal with the succession of Mr. Klauke in due course and will inform the public accordingly.
Notifying person:
Malte Krohn
Head of Corporate Office (external)
Contact for investors and analysts:
Frank Böhme
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
ir@aboutyou.com
Pressekontakt:
Laila Helmy
Head of Corporate Communications
presse@aboutyou.com
End of Inside Information
03-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ABOUT YOU Holding SE
|Domstraße 10
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 638 569 – 0
|E-mail:
|info@aboutyou.de
|Internet:
|https://corporate.aboutyou.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CNK42
|WKN:
|A3CNK4
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1916539
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1916539 03-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
