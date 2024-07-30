|
EQS-Adhoc: Alzchem Group AG raises forecasts for EBITDA and EBITDA margin in fiscal year 2024
Alzchem Group AG raises forecasts for EBITDA and EBITDA margin in fiscal year 2024
Trostberg, July 30, 2024 – Alzchem Group AG is raising its earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2024. Group EBITDA will grow to over EUR 100 million with unchanged sales expectations (original forecast: approx. EUR 90 million). The raise in the EBITDA forecast leads to an increase in the EBITDA margin forecast from previously approx. 15.8% to over 17.5%.
