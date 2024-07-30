30.07.2024 09:21:29

EQS-Adhoc: Alzchem Group AG raises forecasts for EBITDA and EBITDA margin in fiscal year 2024

30-Jul-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST
Alzchem Group AG raises forecasts for EBITDA and EBITDA margin in fiscal year 2024

Trostberg, July 30, 2024 – Alzchem Group AG is raising its earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2024. Group EBITDA will grow to over EUR 100 million with unchanged sales expectations (original forecast: approx. EUR 90 million). The raise in the EBITDA forecast leads to an increase in the EBITDA margin forecast from previously approx. 15.8% to over 17.5%.

The reason for the increase in the EBITDA forecast is the stronger growth and thus the shift in the product mix towards Specialty Chemicals.

The previous forecasts for the financial performance indicators group sales, inventories, inventory intensity and equity ratio remain unchanged. This results in the following picture for fiscal year 2024:

  2023 Original forecast 2024 Adjusted forecast 2024
Group sales EUR 540.6 million Growing to around EUR 570 million Growing to around EUR 570 million
Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 81.4 million Growing to around EUR 90 million Growing to over EUR 100 million
Adjusted EBITDA margin* 15.1% Growing to 15.8% Growing to over 17.5%
Inventories EUR 107.5 million Stable Stable
Inventory intensity 19.9% Stable Stable
Equity ratio 38.5% Growing strongly Growing strongly
* No adjustments were made


