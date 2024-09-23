|
23.09.2024 15:25:55
EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG releases preliminary operating result for 2023/24 and full-year forecast for 2024/25
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Aurubis AG releases preliminary operating result for 2023/24 and full-year forecast for 2024/25
Hamburg, September 23, 2024 — According to preliminary figures, Aurubis AG will generate operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of about € 75 million in Q4 of fiscal year 2023/24 (previous year: € 92 million)* and therefore not fulfill market expectations for the quarter. The preliminary result for fiscal year 2023/24 is expected to be about € 410 million operating EBT (previous year: € 349 million).*
Following the conclusion of the maintenance shutdown in Hamburg, there were technical problems in the subsequent ramp-up phase. This led to reduced utilization of the smelter and other downstream units. Income at the Hamburg site declined accordingly.
Due to dampening price expectations on the purchasing markets relevant for Aurubis and start-up costs for strategic projects, the forecast range for operating EBT for the 2024/25 fiscal year is expected to be between € 300 and 400 million (previous year: € 380 – 480 million).
IFRS earnings before taxes (EBT) in fiscal year 2023/24 are about € 530 million according to preliminary figures (previous year: € 165 million). Of this amount, Q4 is expected to account for about € 162 million (previous year: € 88 million)*.
The final results for Q4 of fiscal year 2023/24 and the outlook will be released on December 5, 2024.
*See the restatement of the results due to the criminal activities directed against Aurubis taken into account on September 30, 2023, which led to a restatement of the prior-year results in keeping with IAS 8.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
23-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
|E-mail:
|a.seidler@aurubis.com
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006766504
|WKN:
|676650
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1993639
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1993639 23-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aurubis
|63,00
|-10,00%
