EQS-Adhoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:

EQS-Ad-hoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:



30-Apr-2024 / 14:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Accelerated Bookbuilt Offering of up to c. 5.47m Ordinary Shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

Vienna, this 30 April 2024

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG has been informed that its major shareholder Nikolaos Lykos, together with other individual shareholders, was offering through an Accelerated Bookbuild Offering (ABO) up to approximately 5.47m shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (representing approximately 15.05% of the company’s share capital), of which up to 2.2m shares are offered by Nikolaos Lykos (representing approximately 6.05%). According to the leading placement agent, Euroxx Securities S.A., the price range was EUR 6.00 to 6.10 (representing 9.1% -7.6% discount based on the closing price of EUR 6.60 on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) on 29 April 2024). The major shareholder, Nikolaos Lykos, agreed to a lock-up period of 180 days.

AUSTRIACARD HOLDING AG has further been informed that (i) the ABO has been successful and that the trade is expected to be executed via stock exchange on 30 April 2024 (Trade Date), and (ii) in total 5,470,321 shares have been traded at a price of EUR 6.00.

Disclaimer:

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the company, nor does it constitute a financial analysis or advice or recommendation relating to securities of the company. Furthermore, this communication does not constitute an advertisement in Austria within the meaning of article 2(1)(d) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) or any other legal provisions or an advertisement outside Austria and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. This announcement is not for publication, disclosure or distribution in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such publication, disclosure or distribution would be unlawful or would be subject to approval by any such jurisdiction.

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG is a Technology company that draws upon more than 130 years of experience and innovation in the fields of information management, printing and communications, to provide customer experiences totally imbued in transparency and security. The company offers a complementary portfolio of products and services in payment solutions, identification, smart cards, personalization, digitization and secure data management for the Financial, Government, and the general Private sectors, through a workforce of 2,700 people internationally and is listed on the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges (ACAG).

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna

Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Tzelepis

Tel.: +43 1 61065 - 357

E-Mail: d.tzelepis@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

Athens Exchange (main market)