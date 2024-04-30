30.04.2024 14:16:53

EQS-Adhoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:

EQS-Ad-hoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:

30-Apr-2024 / 14:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Accelerated Bookbuilt Offering of up to c. 5.47m Ordinary Shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

 

Vienna, this 30 April 2024

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG has been informed that its major shareholder Nikolaos Lykos, together with other individual shareholders, was offering through an Accelerated Bookbuild Offering (ABO) up to approximately 5.47m shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (representing approximately 15.05% of the company’s share capital), of which up to 2.2m shares are offered by Nikolaos Lykos (representing approximately 6.05%). According to the leading placement agent, Euroxx Securities S.A., the price range was EUR 6.00 to 6.10 (representing 9.1% -7.6% discount based on the closing price of EUR 6.60 on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) on 29 April 2024). The major shareholder, Nikolaos Lykos, agreed to a lock-up period of 180 days.

AUSTRIACARD HOLDING AG has further been informed that (i) the ABO has been successful and that the trade is expected to be executed via stock exchange on 30 April 2024 (Trade Date), and (ii) in total 5,470,321 shares have been traded at a price of EUR 6.00.

Disclaimer:

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the company, nor does it constitute a financial analysis or advice or recommendation relating to securities of the company. Furthermore, this communication does not constitute an advertisement in Austria within the meaning of article 2(1)(d) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) or any other legal provisions or an advertisement outside Austria and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. This announcement is not for publication, disclosure or distribution in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such publication, disclosure or distribution would be unlawful or would be subject to approval by any such jurisdiction.

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG is a Technology company that draws upon more than 130 years of experience and innovation in the fields of information management, printing and communications, to provide customer experiences totally imbued in transparency and security.  The company offers a complementary portfolio of products and services in payment solutions, identification, smart cards, personalization, digitization and secure data management for the Financial, Government, and the general Private sectors, through a workforce of 2,700 people internationally and is listed on the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges (ACAG).

 

 

Issuer:   AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG 
             Lamezanstraße 4-8
             1230 Vienna
              Austria

Contact person:            Dimitris Tzelepis

Tel.:                             +43 1 61065 - 357

E-Mail:                         d.tzelepis@austriacard.com

Website:  www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s):   AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)
                               Athens Exchange (main market)



End of Inside Information

30-Apr-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
E-mail: ac.contact@austriacard.com
Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/
ISIN: AT0000A325L0
WKN: A3D5BK
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1893107

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1893107  30-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893107&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG 6,40 -1,69% AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen