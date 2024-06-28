EQS-Ad-hoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:



EQS-Adhoc: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG RESOLVES TO IMPLEMENT A NEW SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Public disclosure of inside information according to Art 17 MAR

Vienna, this 28 June 2024

The management board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (the “Company”) resolved today to implement a new share buy-back program for own shares (the “Share Buy-Back Program II”) on the basis of the authorization resolution pursuant to Sec 65 para 1 no 4 and 8 Austrian Stock Corporation Act of the annual general meeting held on 30 June 2023, which was published on 30 June 2023. The supervisory board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG approved the implementation of the new Share Buy-Back Program II by resolution passed today.

The Share Buy-Back Program II is conducted in order to acquire own shares for remuneration purposes, i.e. transferring shares to employees, senior executives, as well as members of the management board of the Company or its subsidiaries in accordance with the authorization resolution of the annual general meeting of 30.6.2023.

The share buy-backs are carried out by PIRAEUS SECURITIES S.A. via the stock exchange and multilateral trading facilities (MTFs). PIRAEUS SECURITIES S.A. makes its decision on the time of acquisition independently and without influence from AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG and must comply with the trading conditions pursuant to Art 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

The maximum volume of the Share Buy-Back Program II amounts to up to 727,077 own shares (corresponding to approx. 2% of the current total share capital). Τhe share buy-back under the Share Buy-Back Program II will start on 1.7.2024 and is anticipated to continue up to (including) 31.12.2024.

In accordance with the resolution of the annual general meeting held on 30 June 2023, the consideration to be paid per share when acquiring shares must (i) not be lower than EUR 1 (i.e., the calculated proportion of the share capital per share), and (ii) not be more than 20% above the volume-weighted average price of the last 20 trading days preceding the respective purchase. Additionally, the management board has determined a maximum price of EUR 12 per share.

The maximum total consideration under the Share Buy-Back Program II amounts to EUR 5,816,616.

The share buy-backs are carried out within the framework of the safe harbor rule pursuant to Art 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Share Buy-Back Program II does not have any effects on the listing of the shares.

The details of the Share Buy-Back Program II, details of the transactions carried out under the Share Buy-Back Program II and any changes to the Share Buy-Back Program II will be published in accordance with valid legislation and on the website of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG under https://www.austriacard.com/investor-relations-ac/

This announcement is not a public offer to purchase shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG and does not impose any obligations on AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept offers to buy back shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG.

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,700 people and is publicly traded on both the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG.

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

Lamezanstraße 4-8

1230 Vienna

Austria

Contact person: Dimitris Tzelepis

Tel.: +43 1 61065 - 357

E-Mail: d.tzelepis@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market)

Athens Exchange (main market)