19.09.2024 07:59:37
EQS-Adhoc: Baader Bank increases forecast for financial year 2024
Baader Bank increases forecast for financial year 2024
All data is based on provisional and unaudited consolidated figures.
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft is revising its previous forecast for the 2024 financial year upwards. Following a significant increase in the Group's pre-tax profit of EUR 20.3 million in the first half of 2024, the seasonal weakness that had been expected in the months of July and August did not materialise. Consequently, the financial key figures have continued to develop very positively from the 2024 half-year results onwards.
In the context of this profit trend, the Board of Directors expects the forecast for 2024 (earnings before taxes at a similar level to 2023) to be considerably exceeded. Accordingly, the Board of Directors anticipates that earnings before tax for 2024 as a whole will be significantly higher than the earnings before tax generated in the 2023 financial year (EUR 4.0 million).
It should be noted that the Board of Directors believes that given unforeseeable and external factors, reliable forecasts of business development can only be made subject to certain limitations.
The final nine-month figures will be announced as scheduled on 31 October 2024.
For further information and media inquiries:
Marlene Constanze Hartz
Senior Manager
Group Communication
T +49 89 5150 1044
Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany
Next dates:
23-26/09/2024 Baader Investment Conference 2024
09/10/2024 m:access analyst conference
31/10/2024 Corporate News on the Nine-Month Results 2024
About Baader Bank AG:
Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.
