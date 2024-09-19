EQS-Adhoc: Baader Bank increases forecast for financial year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Baader Bank increases forecast for financial year 2024



19-Sep-2024 / 07:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





All data is based on provisional and unaudited consolidated figures.



Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft is revising its previous forecast for the 2024 financial year upwards. Following a significant increase in the Group's pre-tax profit of EUR 20.3 million in the first half of 2024, the seasonal weakness that had been expected in the months of July and August did not materialise. Consequently, the financial key figures have continued to develop very positively from the 2024 half-year results onwards.

In the context of this profit trend, the Board of Directors expects the forecast for 2024 (earnings before taxes at a similar level to 2023) to be considerably exceeded. Accordingly, the Board of Directors anticipates that earnings before tax for 2024 as a whole will be significantly higher than the earnings before tax generated in the 2023 financial year (EUR 4.0 million).

It should be noted that the Board of Directors believes that given unforeseeable and external factors, reliable forecasts of business development can only be made subject to certain limitations.

The final nine-month figures will be announced as scheduled on 31 October 2024.

