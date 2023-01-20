EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG closes the 2022 fiscal year with a loss

EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

BB Biotech AG closes the 2022 fiscal year with a loss



20-Jan-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

January 20, 2023

BB Biotech AG closes the 2022 fiscal year with a loss

In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results for its financial year 2022.

Based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated figures, BB Biotech AG reports a loss of approximately CHF 358 mn for the financial year 2022 (loss of CHF 405 mn in the previous year). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.

The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January 20, 2023 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on February 17, 2023.

Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss, German and Italian stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the worlds largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.