20.01.2023 07:00:18
EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG closes the 2022 fiscal year with a loss
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
January 20, 2023
BB Biotech AG closes the 2022 fiscal year with a loss
In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results for its financial year 2022.
Based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated figures, BB Biotech AG reports a loss of approximately CHF 358 mn for the financial year 2022 (loss of CHF 405 mn in the previous year). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.
The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January 20, 2023 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on February 17, 2023.
1539437 20-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BB Biotech AG
|59,35
|0,00%
