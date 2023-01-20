Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
20.01.2023 07:00:18

EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG closes the 2022 fiscal year with a loss

EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
BB Biotech AG closes the 2022 fiscal year with a loss

20-Jan-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

January 20, 2023

BB Biotech AG closes the 2022 fiscal year with a loss

In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results for its financial year 2022.

Based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated figures, BB Biotech AG reports a loss of approximately CHF 358 mn for the financial year 2022 (loss of CHF 405 mn in the previous year). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.

The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January 20, 2023 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on February 17, 2023.

 

For further information:

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG
Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

 

Company profile 
BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss, German and Italian stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the worlds largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.

20-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
EQS News ID: 1539437

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1539437  20-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1539437&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

21.10.22 BB Biotech Add Baader Bank

