|
19.01.2024 07:00:16
EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes financial results for 2023 and changes to the Board of Directors
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Personnel
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
January 19, 2024
BB Biotech AG publishes financial results for 2023 and changes to the Board of Directors
In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information:
Results for the financial year 2023
The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January 19, 2024 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on February 16, 2024.
Dr. Thomas von Planta, a member of the Board of Directors since 2019, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on March 21, 2024 as Erich Hunziker’s successor as chairman. Dr. von Planta has profound experience in corporate finance and capital markets and is familiar with the healthcare industry.
In addition, Ms. Camilla Soenderby will be proposed as a new Director at the AGM. Ms. Soenderby has held executive roles at leading biopharmaceutical companies in the EU, the US and Asia and is also a board member of F2G (UK/US) and Affibody AB (Sweden), advisor to the private equity group EQT and a member of the Novo Advisory Group.
For further information:
Media Relations
www.bbbiotech.com
Company profile
End of Inside Information
19-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1818219
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1818219 19-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BB Biotech AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BB Biotech AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BB Biotech AG
|59,35
|-0,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach "Beige Book": US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die US-Börsen legten am Donnerstag nach anfänglichen Startschwierigkeiten zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte etwas höher. Auch der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag hingegen uneinheitlich.