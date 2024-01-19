EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes financial results for 2023 and changes to the Board of Directors

EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Personnel

BB Biotech AG publishes financial results for 2023 and changes to the Board of Directors



19-Jan-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

January 19, 2024

BB Biotech AG publishes financial results for 2023 and changes to the Board of Directors

In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information:

Results for the financial year 2023

Based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated figures, BB Biotech AG reports a loss of approximately CHF 207 mn for the financial year 2023 (loss of CHF 358 mn in the previous year). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.

The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January 19, 2024 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on February 16, 2024.



Changes to the Board of Directors

Dr. Erich Hunziker has informed the Board of Directors that he will not stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting and will step down after the AGM. The Board expresses its deepest gratitude for the remarkable leadership, strategic insights, and excellent governance which Dr. Hunziker has brought to BB Biotech.

Dr. Thomas von Planta, a member of the Board of Directors since 2019, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on March 21, 2024 as Erich Hunziker’s successor as chairman. Dr. von Planta has profound experience in corporate finance and capital markets and is familiar with the healthcare industry.

In addition, Ms. Camilla Soenderby will be proposed as a new Director at the AGM. Ms. Soenderby has held executive roles at leading biopharmaceutical companies in the EU, the US and Asia and is also a board member of F2G (UK/US) and Affibody AB (Sweden), advisor to the private equity group EQT and a member of the Novo Advisory Group.

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world’s largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.