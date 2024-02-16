EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its 2023 annual report

|
BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2023 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech’s positioning, the investment areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.
In 2023, global equity performed better than anticipated by many. The US central bank moderated and then paused interest rate hikes. These developments resulted in a year-end bond market rally and encouraged equity markets further – but led to a noticeable devaluation of the USD, particularly relative to the CHF. Additionally, the year witnessed an uptick in takeover activities. The biotech sector made strong gains as the year closed. BB Biotech achieved significant gains in the fourth quarter. For the full year, BB Biotech’s total share return was ‑18.1% in CHF and -15.2% in EUR, substantially behind the portfolio performance of -7.4% in CHF, -1.3% in EUR and +1.8% in USD. The net loss for BB Biotech in 2023 was CHF 207 mn.
As already announced on January 19, 2024, BB Biotech will propose a dividend of CHF 2.00 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2023. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy of the previous years.
BB Biotech’s annual report 2023 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/2023/en resp. www.bbbiotech.com
For further information:
Investor Relations
TE Communications AG, Bleichestrasse 11, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, tel. +41 79 423 22 28
Company profile
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1838425
