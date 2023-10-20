|
EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Interim Report
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
October 20, 2023
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at September 30, 2023, which covers the results of its business activities for the first nine months of 2023.
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net loss for the period ended September 30, 2023 amounted to CHF 316 mn (loss of CHF 323 mn in the same period 2022). In the third quarter a loss of CHF 48 mn (profit of CHF 210 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.
BB Biotech AG’s interim report as at September 30, 2023 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q323 or www.bbbiotech.com.
Company profile
