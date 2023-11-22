EQS-Adhoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Resolution passed on a public share buyback offer

EQS-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Resolution passed on a public share buyback offer



Frankfurt am Main, November 22, 2023.

The management board of Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, “Brockhaus Technologies” or "Company") has resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make a public share buyback offer to the shareholders of the Company for a total of up to 500,000 shares at a price of EUR 22.00 per share. The volume of the share buyback offer is thus up to EUR 11,000,000.00 in total. Shareholders of the Company may tender into the share buyback offer during the period from November 22, 2023 to December 4, 2023 (both inclusive).

With the public share buyback offer resolved today, the Company is exercising the authorization granted by its Annual General Meeting on June 22, 2022 (“Authorization”) to repurchase shares in the amount of up to 10% of the Company's share capital until June 21, 2027. The shares bought back may be used for all purposes permitted under the Authorization. If the share buyback offer were to be executed in full, the Company would hold a total of 500,000 treasury shares. This corresponds to around 4.57% of the Company's share capital.

The share buyback offer will be executed under the terms and conditions contained in the offer document. The offer document will be published today on the Company's website (https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com) under the heading "Investor Relations – Share Buyback Offer" and subsequently in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) at https://www.bundesanzeiger.de.

Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies – Paul Göhring

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

E-Mail: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com