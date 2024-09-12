EQS-Adhoc: CEO Patrick Zabel to leave Voltabox AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CEO Patrick Zabel to leave Voltabox AG



12-Sep-2024 / 08:23 CET/CEST

CEO Patrick Zabel to leave Voltabox AG

Paderborn, September 12, 2024 – The CEO of Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), Patrick Zabel, informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board today that he intends to step down from the company's Management Board no later than the end of his regular term and contract on March 31, 2025.

The Supervisory Board agrees to this request and would like to take this opportunity to thank Patrick Zabel for the very good collaboration and his dedication over the past years. Patrick Zabel and the Supervisory Board aim to reach an agreement on the exact date of his resignation from the Management Board in the near future.

The Supervisory Board will immediately begin the search for a successor to the CEO position, based on the existing long-term succession planning for members of the Management Board.

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in buses for public transportation as well as in agricultural and construction machinery. In addition, Voltabox is active in the field of renewable energies through its subsidiary GreenCluster GmbH. GreenCluster offers system solutions based on photovoltaic systems and energy storage systems and also implements intelligent energy use models.

Contact

Voltabox AG

Patrick Zabel (CEO)

Technologiepark 32

33100 Paderborn

Email: investor@voltabox.ag