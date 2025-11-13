EQS-News: Voltatron AG Advances Transformation and Accelerates Structural Recovery – Equity Turns Positive Following Balance Sheet Strengthening

EQS-News: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Voltatron AG Advances Transformation and Accelerates Structural Recovery – Equity Turns Positive Following Balance Sheet Strengthening



13.11.2025 / 14:40 CET/CEST

Group revenue after nine months reaches €19.7 million (+302% y-o-y), of which €18.0 million from continuing operations

Profitability significantly improved: EBITDA from continuing operations at €1.3 million – plus one-time special effects from discontinued operations of €2.7 million

Equity turns positive at €2.3 million – economic equity of approx. €29 million

2025 guidance confirmed: revenue from continuing operations expected between €23 million and €26 million, EBITDA between €1.0 million and €1.5 million

Fürth, Germany, 13 November 2025 –Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), a provider of innovative technology and electronic solutions for industrial applications, today announced its interim results as of 30 September 2025. With the first-time consolidation of GMS Electronic Vertriebs GmbH, acquired in July, the Group further strengthened its balance sheet structure in the third quarter. As GMS was consolidated for the first time on 1 August 2025, its contribution to the quarterly earnings was still limited.

“Having already successfully advanced the integration of EKM, the GMS team is now making a tangible contribution to the Group’s operational strength and momentum. The acquisition strategically expands our vertical value chain and enhances our market access within our Voltatronics division, which focuses on the development and production of electronic components and assemblies. This strengthens both our operating performance and our position as a technology provider,” said Martin Hartmann, CEO of Voltatron AG.

Group revenue for the first nine months increased to €19.7 million, a rise of 302.0% compared to the prior-year period (€4.9 million). Of this amount, €18.0 million stemmed from continuing operations. EBITDA from these operations amounted to €1.3 million, while non-recurring effects from discontinued activities contributed €2.7 million, primarily related to the sale of the high-voltage battery systems business.

Despite a challenging global environment – including the ongoing trade conflict between the United States and China and volatile developments in tariff policies – Voltatron’s supply capability remained fully intact. The Group’s resilience was supported by prudent inventory management, close coordination with suppliers, and proactive communication with customers.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) from continuing operations amounted to €-1.1 million, mainly impacted by amortization effects of €1.5 million resulting from the purchase price allocations of EKM and GMS, along with regular depreciation of €0.4 million.

In the reporting period, Voltatron generated a positive operating cash flow from continuing operations of €2.3 million (prior year: €-2.0 million), primarily driven by the reduction of working capital. After planned investments in property, plant, and equipment, free cash flow from continuing operations amounted to €1.8 million.

Cash flow from investing activities totaled €9.7 million, mainly reflecting proceeds from the sale of assets associated with the high-voltage battery systems business and cash inflows from the company acquisitions. Investing cash flow from continuing operations accounts for €5.6 million in this context. Financing optimization measures, including loan repayments, resulted in a cash flow from financing activities of €-9.7 million (Financing cash flow from continuing operations: € -9.6 million).

“The initial consolidation of GMS in the third quarter further strengthened our balance sheet structure. Within a very short period, we successfully turned our negative equity position into positive territory. This marks a clear sign of stability and provides a solid foundation for dynamically executing the next phases of our buy-and-build agenda,” commented Florian Seitz, CFO of Voltatron AG.

The Group’s total assets increased to €50.7 million as of 30 September 2025 (30 June 2025: €33.5 million; 31 December 2024: €5.7 million), primarily reflecting the first-time consolidation of GMS. Goodwill recognized in connection with the purchase price allocations for EKM and GMS amounted to €10.4 million and €3.3 million, respectively, resulting in a substantial increase in intangible assets to €23.8 million (31 December 2024: €2.0 million).

Current assets rose by €17.1 million to €20.6 million (31 December 2024: €3.5 million), largely due to the GMS acquisition, which added €10.2 million in the third quarter. Inventories increased to €6.9 million as of the reporting date (31 December 2024: €0.5 million).

While bank debt and lease liabilities remain at low levels, other liabilities stood at €39.3 million, primarily reflecting the subordinated loan of €26.7 million granted in connection with the EKM acquisition. The increase compared to half-year results is attributable to the €11.3 million cash component of the GMS purchase price, which was not yet due for payment as of the reporting date.

With cash and cash equivalents of €11.8 million and economic equity of €29.0 million – including subordinated loans and excluding unused credit facilities – Voltatron maintains a solid financial base to support its planned growth trajectory.

“We are well on track to becoming one of the top ten EMS providers in Germany within the coming months,” added Martin Hartmann. “Building on this milestone, we intend to further develop Voltatron into a platform for pioneering electronic solutions in demanding industrial segments. Our goal is to create a portfolio that extends beyond pure component development and manufacturing. Our starting position could hardly be better – even today, our solutions contribute meaningfully to industrial mobility, efficient energy storage, and the digitalization of production processes.”

With the renaming completed in October and the introduction of its new corporate identity, Voltatron has now visibly completed its transformation. The new brand identity under the claim “More than a Solution” embodies technological expertise, integration capability, and a clear aspiration: to foster innovation and enable progress.

Despite a still subdued economic environment, the Management Board reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which had already been raised in connection with the GMS acquisition: Voltatron expects revenue from continuing operations between €23 million and €26 million and EBITDA between €1 million and €1.5 million for the 2025 fiscal year.

