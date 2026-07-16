Cherry Aktie

Cherry für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41YFJ / ISIN: DE000A41YFJ9

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16.07.2026 15:42:14

EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE successfully completes rights issue 

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cherry SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
Cherry SE successfully completes rights issue 

16-Jul-2026 / 15:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE NOTE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 
Cherry SE successfully completes rights issue 

Munich, July 16, 2026 – Cherry SE ("Cherry" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9), has placed a total of 9,720,000 new no-par value bearer shares at a subscription price of EUR 1.04 per New Share against cash contributions from authorized capital as part of the rights issue resolved on June 12, 2026. This means, that the capital increase was placed in full. Accordingly, the Company's share capital will increase by EUR 9,720,000 to EUR 15,795,000.

Subject to the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, which is to be applied for shortly, the Company has generated gross proceeds of around EUR 10.1 million with the rights issue.

 

Notifying person: Rogier Volmer, Chairman of the Board



End of Inside Information

16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
Phone: +4996432061848
ISIN: DE000A41YFJ9
WKN: A41YFJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 984500DF98AA2E011444
EQS News ID: 2367054

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2367054  16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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