EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE successfully completes rights issue 

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cherry SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase

Cherry SE successfully completes rights issue



16-Jul-2026 / 15:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





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Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



Cherry SE successfully completes rights issue

Munich, July 16, 2026 – Cherry SE ("Cherry" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9), has placed a total of 9,720,000 new no-par value bearer shares at a subscription price of EUR 1.04 per New Share against cash contributions from authorized capital as part of the rights issue resolved on June 12, 2026. This means, that the capital increase was placed in full. Accordingly, the Company's share capital will increase by EUR 9,720,000 to EUR 15,795,000.

Subject to the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, which is to be applied for shortly, the Company has generated gross proceeds of around EUR 10.1 million with the rights issue.

Notifying person: Rogier Volmer, Chairman of the Board