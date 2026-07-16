Cherry Aktie
WKN DE: A41YFJ / ISIN: DE000A41YFJ9
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16.07.2026 15:42:14
EQS-Adhoc: Cherry SE successfully completes rights issue
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Cherry SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE NOTE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Munich, July 16, 2026 – Cherry SE ("Cherry" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9), has placed a total of 9,720,000 new no-par value bearer shares at a subscription price of EUR 1.04 per New Share against cash contributions from authorized capital as part of the rights issue resolved on June 12, 2026. This means, that the capital increase was placed in full. Accordingly, the Company's share capital will increase by EUR 9,720,000 to EUR 15,795,000.
Subject to the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, which is to be applied for shortly, the Company has generated gross proceeds of around EUR 10.1 million with the rights issue.
Notifying person: Rogier Volmer, Chairman of the Board
End of Inside Information
16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry SE
|Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4996432061848
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YFJ9
|WKN:
|A41YFJ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|984500DF98AA2E011444
|EQS News ID:
|2367054
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2367054 16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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