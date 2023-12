EQS-Adhoc: cyan AG publishes the forecast 2023 for the EBITDA with special effects and confirms the forecast 2023 for the EBITDA before special effects

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Forecast

11-Dec-2023

Munich, December 11, 2023 – cyan AG today publishes the forecast 2023 for the Group EBITDA with special effects. Due to special effects in connection with foreign currencies and changes in inventories and taking into account the course of business to date, the operating result (EBITDA) for 2023 is expected to be between EUR -12 million and EUR -13 million, and thus below the previous year’s figure of EUR -8.4 million. Excluding these special effects, an improvement in Group EBITDA (adj. EBITDA) from EUR -9.0 million in 2022 to between EUR -8.4 million and -8.6 million is still forecast. Due to the significant increase in the number of end customers in the Cybersecurity segment this year, revenue of EUR 8 million to EUR 9 million is still expected. This revenue is predominantly recurring.



