EQS-News: cyan AG and Orange Réunion Mayotte partner to launch new cybersecurity service in Réunion and Mayotte for B2B and B2C customers

EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Contract

cyan AG and Orange Réunion Mayotte partner to launch new cybersecurity service in Réunion and Mayotte for B2B and B2C customers



17.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



cyan AG and Orange Réunion Mayotte partner to launch new cybersecurity service in Réunion and Mayotte for B2B and B2C customers



Munich, November 17, 2025 – cyan AG, provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, is joining forces with Orange Réunion Mayotte, the second-largest telecommunications provider in Réunion and Mayotte, to strengthen the digital safety of Orange Réunion’s subscribers. This new cybersecurity offering will provide simple, effective protection against online threats, giving customers greater confidence in their daily connectivity. The collaboration marks an important step in bringing advanced and accessible cybersecurity to the Indian Ocean region, helping safeguard communities against the evolving digital threat landscape.



The partnership introduces a modern cybersecurity solution to protect both mobile and fixed-line customers from digital threats. Orange Réunion is introducing two new products to the market “Cyberfiltre Mobile”, build on OnNet Mobile technology, and “Cyberfiltre Avanncé”, which combines cyan’s OnNet Mobile and OnDevice Mobile offerings, tailored for both B2C and B2B/SMB customers. This is intended to provide end customers with seamless and comprehensive protection against cyber threats, fully integrated into Orange Réunion's existing service environment.



Markus Cserna, CEO and CTO of cyan AG: "Following the announcements of our collaboration with Orange Romania and Orange Moldova in the year of 2025, I am delighted to further expand our cooperation with the Orange Group in Réunion and Mayotte. The growing interest in our innovative and intelligent cybersecurity solutions not only strengthens our long-standing relationship with the Orange Group. It also underscores our joint efforts to provide end customers around the world with a secure online experience.”



About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).



Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).



For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.



Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.



About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan’s solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan’s customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac (Telenor Group).



More information at: www.cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Mail: cyan@kirchhoff.de



Orange Reunion Mayotte Press contact:

Phone: +262 693 77 79 54

Mail: renaud.raharijaona@orange.com



17.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News