EQS-Adhoc: cyan AG: Resolution to issue a convertible bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Bond

cyan AG: Resolution to issue a convertible bond



04-Dec-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR (ad hoc announcement) NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. cyan AG: Resolution to issue a convertible bond

Munich, December 04, 2023 – The Management Board of cyan AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue a 1% convertible bond 2024 with a total nominal value of up to EUR 1,500,000.00, divided into up to 1,500,000 bearer bonds with equal rights and a nominal value of EUR 1.00 each. The convertible bonds will be offered to the company's shareholders for subscription by way of indirect subscription rights. The subscription ratio is 13:1 (13 shares entitle the holder to subscribe to 1 convertible bond). The subscription offer is being made without a prospectus pursuant to Section 3 (2) of the German Securities Prospectus Act (“Wertpapierprospektgesetz” - "WpPG"). The prepared key information document is expected to be published on December 6, 2023. Convertible bonds not subscribed by the shareholders on the basis of the subscription right within the subscription period may be offered to selected investors, also parallel to the subscription offer, possibly with the involvement of one or more credit institutions or financial services institutions, in the context of a private placement (non-public offer) at the fixed subscription price of EUR 1.00. The subscription offer is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette (“Bundesanzeiger”) on December 6, 2023. Communicating person: Markus Cserna, CTO



End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About cyan cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand. Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan's products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com.

cyan AG Investor Contact: cyan AG Tel. +49 89 71042 2073 E-mail: ir@cyansecurity.com cyan AG Press Contact: Better Orange IR & HV AG Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17 E-mail: vera.mueller@better-orange.de Dislaimer This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy, sell, exchange or transfer securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of cyan AG in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of cyan AG referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Neither cyan AG nor any other party to the transaction described herein intends to register any securities described herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States in connection with this announcement. The securities may not be offered in any jurisdiction under circumstances that would require the preparation or registration of a prospectus or offering materials relating to the securities in such jurisdiction. Subject to certain exemptions under the Securities Act, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to, or for the account or benefit of, residents of Australia, Canada or Japan. This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risk factors and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, currency exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. cyan AG assumes no responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release. 04-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

