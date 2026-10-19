DATA MODUL Aktie
WKN: 549890 / ISIN: DE0005498901
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19.10.2026 07:40:43
EQS-Adhoc: DATA MODUL AG:
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EQS-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
DATA MODUL AG: Increase of sales and earnings during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period of the previous year
According to a preliminary analysis, sales and earnings of DATA MODUL AG increased in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to the results achieved in the same period of the previous year.
The group EBIT in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026 amounted to EUR 1.6 million, marking an increase of approx. 176% in comparison to the same period of the previous year (EUR -2.1 million). Group sales increased by approx. 13% to EUR 59.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 in comparison to EUR 52.1 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Bookings increased by approx. 13% to EUR 58.5 million in comparison to EUR 51.4 million for the same period of the previous year.
The Company will publish definitive results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026 on 6 November 2026.
Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen’s homepage (available at
https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports).
Contact:
Lena Haas
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@data-modul.com
End of Inside Information
19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATA MODUL AG
|Landsberger Straße 322
|80687 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 56017-105
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 56017-102
|E-mail:
|InvestorRelations@data-modul.com
|Internet:
|www.data-modul.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005498901
|WKN:
|549890
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900TID8A3AEWPG697
|EQS News ID:
|2417612
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2417612 19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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