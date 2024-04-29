EQS-Adhoc: Delticom AG carries out a share buyback program in the amount of up to 100,000 own shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Delticom AG carries out a share buyback program in the amount of up to 100,000 own shares



29-Apr-2024 / 12:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Delticom AG carries out a share buyback program in the amount of up to 100,000 own shares

Hanover, April 29, 2024 – The Management Board of Delticom AG (“the company”) has resolved to implement a share buyback program, utilizing the authorization granted by resolution of the Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2020. Accordingly, the company will acquire up to 100,000 own shares via the stock exchange in the period from April 29, 2024 to December 31, 2024 at the latest, up to a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of a maximum of EUR 300,000.00 and a maximum of EUR 3.00 each share. The company reserves the right to terminate the buyback program at any time prior to this date. The share buyback program will be carried out under the management of a bank, which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of and without influence by the company. The shares to be acquired as a result of the share buyback program are to be used as acquisition currency for the acquisition of companies.

<End of ad hoc disclosure>

About Delticom:

With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and over 40,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 355 online shops and online distribution platforms in 67 countries, serving more than 19 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 30,000 partner gar-ages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2023, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 476 million euros. At the end of last year, the company employed 172 people.

Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).



On the internet at: www.delti.com

Contact:

Delticom AG

Investor Relations

Melanie Becker

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903

Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138

Email: melanie.becker@delti.com