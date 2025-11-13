EQS-News: Delticom publishes Q3 business development: Revenues forecast for the full year 2025 raised

EQS-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Delticom publishes Q3 business development: Revenues forecast for the full year 2025 raised



13.11.2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Hanover, November 13, 2025 – Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, publishes the key points of its business trends in the first nine months 2025 with this interim announcement.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) 9M amounted to € 422 million (9M 2024: € 389 million)

Revenues 9M totalled € 343 million (9M 2024: € 319 million)

Operating EBITDA 9M stands at € 6.6 million (9M 2024: € 10.6 million)

Revenues forecast for the full year raised

Guidance for operating EBITDA confirmed

According to initial estimates, sales of passenger car, off-road and light truck tyres from retailers to consumers in Germany remained at the previous year's level in the first nine months of this financial year. While demand for summer tyres fell by 4.4 % and demand for winter tyres by 7.6 %, sales of all-season tyres rose by 6.6 %. At European level, according to the Tyres Europe (ETRMA), the replacement tyre market recorded a 1 % decrease in passenger car, SUV and light truck tyres sold by the industry to retailers in the first nine months of this financial year. Demand for all-season tyres rose by 5 % and demand for winter tyres by 6 %, while sales of summer tyres fell by 7 %.



In the first nine months 2025, the Delticom group generated revenues of € 343 million, compared to € 319 million in the previous year. This is an increase of 8 %. At € 107 million, revenues in the third quarter remained at the previous year's level (Q3 2024: € 107 million). The gross merchandise volume was € 422 million in the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2024: € 389 million).



EBITDA amounted to € 6.3 million in the reporting period (9M 2024: € 8.6 million). Thanks to its high degree of flexibility, the company has been able to adjust its offerings for private and commercial end customers in its online shops – including ReifenDirekt.de and Autoreifenonline.de –to changes in demand behaviour due to economic and industry-specific conditions in Europe. In 9M 2025, profitability was particularly impacted by a negative currency result of € 0.9 million and inflationary cost increases. Operating EBITDA after deducting costs related to refinancing amounted to € 6.6 million for the first nine months, compared with € 10.6 million in 9M 2024. The non-operating result for the reporting period is € -0.3 million, compared to € -2.1 million in the previous year. In 2024, in addition to refinancing costs, one-off expenses were also incurred in connection with the relocation of the warehouse in Hanover.



Against the backdrop of an unscheduled write-down within current assets in the amount of € 1.2 million, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBIT) for the first nine months stood at € -2.0 million, compared with € 1.2 million in 9M 2024. The consolidated net income for the reporting period amounted to € -3.2 million, compared with € -1.5 million in the previous year.



In many places, there was no sustained snowfall at lower altitudes in the first weeks of the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, the company is satisfied with the start of the winter tyre business at the beginning of the fourth quarter and is raising its revenues forecast for the 2025 financial year based on business performance to date. The Delticom Group's revenues for the full year are now expected to range between € 490 million and € 510 million (previous forecast: € 470 million to € 490 million). The fourth quarter will play a key role in determining profitability for the full year. According to current planning, operating EBITDA in the range of € 19 million to € 21 million forecasted at the beginning of the year will be reached, not least against the backdrop of realisable project earnings. The company continues to aim for a positive full-year result.

Delticom Group – Key Figures

9M/25 9M/24 -/+ (%, %p) GMV €m 422 389 +8.4 Revenues €m 343 319 +7.7 Revenues EU €m 292 268 +9.0 Revenues Non-EU €m 51.7 51.3 +0.8 Total income €m 359 332 +8.2 Gross margin % 24.6 26.3 -1.7 Gross profit €m 99.7 96.4 +3.4 EBITDA €m 6.3 8.6 -26.0 Operating EBITDA €m 6.6 10.6 -37.5 EBITDA margin % 1.8 2.7 -0.9 EBIT €m -2.0 1.2 <-100 Net income for the period €m -3.2 -1.5 <-100 Earnings per share € -0.22 -0.10 <-100 Total assets €m 268 295 -9.2 Receivables from trade payables €m 35.7 36.9 -3.1 Inventories €m 88.3 111 -20.8 Liabilities from trade payables €m 123 133 -7.3 Equity €m 46.8 46.4 +0.8 Equity ratio % 17.4 15.7 +1.7 Return on equity % -6.9 -3.3 -3.6 Liquidity €m 6.8 6.8 +0.1



About Delticom:



With its brand ReifenDirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.



The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of around 600 brands and nearly 80,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 335 online shops and online distribution platforms in 70 countries, serving more than 20 million customers. In the online shop ReifenDirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.



As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 25,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.



Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.



Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.



In fiscal year 2024, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 482 million euros. At the end of last quarter, the company employed 107 people.



Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).



On the internet at: www.delti.com

