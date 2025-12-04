EQS-Adhoc: Delticom AG: Conclusion of a project development agreement worth EUR 5.5 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Delticom AG: Conclusion of a project development agreement worth EUR 5.5 million



04-Dec-2025 / 18:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Delticom AG: Conclusion of a project development agreement worth EUR 5.5 million

Hanover, December 04, 2025 – Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock exchange symbol DEX) ("Company"), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels has today concluded a project development agreement for the implementation of a new logistics project in North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany. The company will receive remuneration of approximately EUR 5.7 million for its services in connection with the implementation of the project, which will already have an impact on the company's earnings in the current financial year in the amount of between EUR 4.0 million and EUR 4.5 million. This does not change the guidance for operating EBITDA for the full year. When announcing its nine-month figures, the company confirmed its guidance for operating EBITDA, including these project earnings, as follows: According to current planning, operating EBITDA for the full year in the range of EUR 19 million and EUR 21 million forecasted at the beginning of the year will be reached, not least against the backdrop of realisable project earnings.

<End of ad hoc disclosure>

About Delticom:

With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of around 600 brands and nearly 80,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 335 online shops and online distribution platforms in 70 countries, serving more than 20 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 25,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2024, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 482 million euros. At the end of the last quarter, the company employed 107 people.

The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com

Contact:

Delticom AG

Investor Relations

Melanie Becker

Hedwig-Kohn-Straße 1

31319 Sehnde

Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903

Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138

Email: melanie.becker@delti.com