EQS-Adhoc: Delticom AG: Share buyback programme terminated prematurely

Delticom AG: Share buyback programme terminated prematurely



11-Dec-2023

Delticom AG: Share buyback programme terminated prematurely

Hanover, December 11, 2023 – Today, the Management Board of Delticom AG decided to terminate the current share buyback programme prematurely due to the current buyback process and the limited time remaining until the programme expires. The start of the programme was announced on July 3, 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



The share buyback programme was limited to a volume of up to EUR 200,000.00 and should be completed by December 31, 2023 at the latest. The volume of shares acquired as part of the share buyback programme in the period from July 4, 2023 up to and including December 8, 2023 amounts to 26,235 shares; this corresponds to 0.18 % of the share capital. The average purchase price was EUR 1.96 per share. The shares of Delticom AG were acquired by a bank commissioned by Delticom AG via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



About Delticom:

With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and over 40,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 348 online shops and online distribution platforms in 67 countries, serving around 19 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 30,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2022, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 509 million euros. At the end of last quarter, the company employed 167 people.

The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

