|
11.12.2023 15:46:24
EQS-Adhoc: Delticom AG: Share buyback programme terminated prematurely
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Delticom AG: Share buyback programme terminated prematurely
Hanover, December 11, 2023 – Today, the Management Board of Delticom AG decided to terminate the current share buyback programme prematurely due to the current buyback process and the limited time remaining until the programme expires. The start of the programme was announced on July 3, 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.
The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and over 40,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 348 online shops and online distribution platforms in 67 countries, serving around 19 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt.de, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal.
As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 30,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.
Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.
Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.
In fiscal year 2022, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 509 million euros. At the end of last quarter, the company employed 167 people.
The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).
On the internet at: www.delti.com
Delticom AG
End of Inside Information
11-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delticom AG
|Brühlstraße 11
|30169 Hanover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 93634 8000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 8798 9138
|E-mail:
|info@delti.com
|Internet:
|www.delti.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005146807
|WKN:
|514680
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1794295
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1794295 11-Dec-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Delticom AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Delticom AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Delticom AG
|2,05
|-7,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX markiert Rekordhoch über 17.000-er Marke -- Anleger in Asien unentschlossen
Heimische Börsen nehmen zum Start am Donnerstag Fahrt auf. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls deutlich nach oben. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigen sich unterdessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.