EQS-Adhoc: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG: Possible changes in the Executive Board

01-Feb-2025 / 21:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of Inside Information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Possible changes in the Executive Board The Supervisory Board of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft (“Porsche”) authorized the Chairman of the Supervisory Board today to enter into discussions with Mr. Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Executive Board member for Finance and IT, and Mr. Detlev von Platen, Executive Board member for Sales and Marketing, in relation to an amicable early termination of Mr. Meschke’s and Mr. von Platen’s appointment as members of the Executive Board of Porsche. Stuttgart, 01 February 2025



