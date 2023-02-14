EQS-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Guidance for fiscal year 2023 significantly exceeds market expectations

|
Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) closed fiscal year 2022 very successfully with new record sales and earnings. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, Group sales rose to 447.2 million Euro (2021: 322.1 million Euro) and were thus 125.2 million Euro or 38.9% above the previous year. The Elmos Group generated an EBIT of 110.1 million Euro (2021: 60.0 million Euro). The EBIT margin for the full year 2022 increased to 24.6% of sales (2021: 18.6%).
Based on the current order book and available capacities, Elmos expects to generate sales of more than 560 million Euro in fiscal year 2023 (an increase of at least 25% year on year) and an EBIT margin of 25% ± 2 percentage points of sales. The expansion of testing capacities in Asia will be continued in the current year, with Elmos forecasting capital expenditures of around 17% ± 2 percentage points of sales. Despite the continued high level of investments and R&D expenses for future growth, the company expects to generate an adjusted free cash flow in fiscal year 2023 at the level of the previous year (14.9 million Euro) ± 10 million Euro. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.05 EUR/USD.
The guidance for sales and EBIT in fiscal year 2023 therefore exceeds market expectations significantly.
Publication of preliminary, unaudited financial figures
Detailed overviews of the financial figures will be published with the presentation of the final figures in the 2022 Annual Report on March 16, 2023. The dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting in May 2023 is also expected to be announced on this date.
