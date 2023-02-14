EQS-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Guidance for fiscal year 2023 significantly exceeds market expectations

14.02.2023 18:29:15

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Guidance for fiscal year 2023 significantly exceeds market expectations

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Guidance for fiscal year 2023 significantly exceeds market expectations

Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) closed fiscal year 2022 very successfully with new record sales and earnings. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, Group sales rose to 447.2 million Euro (2021: 322.1 million Euro) and were thus 125.2 million Euro or 38.9% above the previous year. The Elmos Group generated an EBIT of 110.1 million Euro (2021: 60.0 million Euro). The EBIT margin for the full year 2022 increased to 24.6% of sales (2021: 18.6%).

Based on the current order book and available capacities, Elmos expects to generate sales of more than 560 million Euro in fiscal year 2023 (an increase of at least 25% year on year) and an EBIT margin of 25% ± 2 percentage points of sales. The expansion of testing capacities in Asia will be continued in the current year, with Elmos forecasting capital expenditures of around 17% ± 2 percentage points of sales. Despite the continued high level of investments and R&D expenses for future growth, the company expects to generate an adjusted free cash flow in fiscal year 2023 at the level of the previous year (14.9 million Euro) ± 10 million Euro. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.05 EUR/USD.

The guidance for sales and EBIT in fiscal year 2023 therefore exceeds market expectations significantly.

Publication of preliminary, unaudited financial figures
Preliminary, unaudited financial figures of Elmos Semiconductor SE for fiscal year 2022 will be published on February 16, 2023 and will be available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will host a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on February 16, 2023 at 10.00 a.m. (CET). The conference call will be available later on the website.

Detailed overviews of the financial figures will be published with the presentation of the final figures in the 2022 Annual Report on March 16, 2023. The dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting in May 2023 is also expected to be announced on this date.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations, Public Relations & ESG
Phone: +49-23175497000
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

Notice
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.

Language: English
