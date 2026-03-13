Enapter Aktie
WKN DE: A255G0 / ISIN: DE000A255G02
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13.03.2026 15:36:04
EQS-Adhoc: Enapter AG: Enapter AG Publishes Preliminary Figures for 2025
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Other
Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Enapter AG Publishes Preliminary Figures for 2025
Hamburg, March 13, 2026. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) announces its preliminary, unaudited figures for 2025. Revenue amounted to approximately 22.1 million euros, which is within the previously communicated range of 20–22 million euros.
The company currently expects to recognize the revenue underlying the returned stacks in fiscal year 2026.
Adjusted for these effects, the preliminary, unaudited EBITDA would have been approximately -10.6 million euros, compared to -6.9 million euros in the prior year.
The order backlog amounted to approximately 36 million euros as of December 31, 2025. According to current estimates, approximately 29 million euros of this amount is attributable to the 2026 fiscal year.
Published by
Gerrit Kaufhold
End of insider information
End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:
About Enapter
Enapter is a global green tech company that develops and offers AEM electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen, as well as the CoreKraft digital platform.
The patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology eliminates the need for expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and, thanks to its modular design, enables efficient and scalable production of green hydrogen—even with fluctuating energy supplies from solar and wind power.
With CoreKraft, Enapter also offers a vendor-neutral digital platform for controlling, monitoring, and optimizing hydrogen and energy systems. CoreKraft enables the integration of various electrolysis technologies and energy components into a common architecture and supports partners in implementing technology-agnostic, hybrid plant concepts.
Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolysers are already in use at more than 360 customer sites across over 55 countries. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany, has a research and production facility in Italy, and operates a joint venture with the Wolong Group in China.
Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated markets of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges (ISIN: DE000A255G02).
Further information:
13-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|Bleichenbrücke 9
|20354 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@enapterag.de
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G02
|WKN:
|A255G0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2291350
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2291350 13-March-2026 CET/CEST
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