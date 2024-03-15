EQS-Adhoc: Ernst Russ AG: Proposal to distribute a dividend of 1.00 euros per share, at the shareholders' option, in cash or shares, in full or in part

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Ernst Russ AG: Proposal to distribute a dividend of 1.00 euros per share, at the shareholders' option, in cash or shares, in full or in part



Hamburg, 15 March 2024: Based on the successful fiscal year 2023 with consolidated net income after minority interests of EUR 55.1 million, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Ernst Russ AG (ISIN DE000A161077) today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a one-time dividend for the fiscal year 2023 in the amount of EUR 1.00 per share. The basis for the distribution is the individual financial statement of Ernst Russ AG with net earnings of EUR 82.1 million and positive net income for the fiscal year 2023 of EUR 62.7 million (previous year: EUR 4.6 million). Since the dividend payment will be made in full out of the tax deposit account within the meaning of Section 27 Corporate Income Tax Act (contributions not made to nominal capital), it will be paid out to shareholders net, i.e. without deduction of taxes such as capital gains tax and solidarity surcharge.

The dividend will be paid in full or in part in cash or in the form of shares in the Company, at the shareholders' option. Further details will be set out in a separate document for information pursuant to Article 1 (4) h) Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. This document will be accessible on the website of Ernst Russ AG from the date of publication of the invitation notice to the Annual General Meeting 2024 in the Federal Gazette and will contain in particular information on the number and type of shares and explanations of the reasons for and details of the share offer.

The Annual Report 2023 will be published on March 18, 2024. The Annual General Meeting 2024 of Ernst Russ AG will take place on May 30, 2024.

