EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG – Q3 2025 Update – Transformation Process Successfully Continued

Ernst Russ AG – Q3 2025 Update – Transformation Process Successfully Continued



11.11.2025 / 07:39 CET/CEST

In light of a persistently challenging geopolitical environment, Ernst Russ AG has performed successfully and remains strategically well positioned during the first nine months of 2025. The Group has consequently pursued its new strategy of optimizing its portfolio and strengthening its presence in the capital markets.

In the third quarter of 2025, revenues remained at a very stable level of EUR 39.4 m (same period last year: EUR 41.5 m). Operating profit (EBIT) increased from EUR 14.8 m to EUR 22.1 m compared to the same period last year. In the first nine months, the Ernst Russ Group generated revenues of EUR 119.2 m (same period last year: EUR 129.1 m) and an operating result of EUR 77.6 m (same period last year: EUR 51.3 m). The consolidated net income after non-controlling interests amounted to EUR 54.6 m (same period last year: EUR 33.9 m). The Ernst Russ Group continues to have a very strong equity ratio of 87.0 % (31 December 2024: 75.0 %).

As the year-end comes closer, we have specified our guidance for the full year 2025. The expected revenues are now in a range between EUR 152 m and EUR 162 m. Considering vessel sales, the forecasted range for operating profit (EBIT) is now expected to be between EUR 87 m and EUR 102 m.

“With the recent measures, such as the further acquisition of non-strategic minority interests, we are continuing our clear strategy and position ourselves consistently for the upcoming opportunities in our industry,” says Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer Dr Christopher Eilers. “We are going to continuously improve the Ernst Russ AG with investment discipline and patience. Further, we will actively engage with the capital markets to transparently involve our stakeholders in our transformation process,” adds Co-CEO and Chief Commercial Officer Joseph Schuchmann.

You can download the nine-month Report 2025 of Ernst Russ AG as well as the latest investor presentation at www.ernst-russ.de/en.

About Ernst Russ AG:

Ernst Russ AG is a publicly listed, internationally operating ship-owner based in Hamburg. Parts of the company’s history date back to 1893. The Group currently manages a fleet of 26 vessels, partly operated with strategic partners, and has two additional vessels on order. The focus is on container vessels ranging from 700 to 4,200 TEU, complemented by a larger 13,400 TEU container vessel, a Handysize bulker, and a multipurpose vessel. The goal is to operate a sustainable fleet with well-diversified employment durations.

