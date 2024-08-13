|
13.08.2024 18:59:12
EQS-Adhoc: Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft AG resolves share buyback
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Disclosure of an inside information according to Art. 17 Regulation (EU) 596/2014
Fabasoft AG resolves share buyback
Linz, 13 August 2024 – The Managing Board of Fabasoft AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 2 July 2024 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Section 65 (1) number 4 and in accordance with Section 65 (1) number 8 of the AktG (Austrian Stock Corporation Act). Shares in Fabasoft AG are to be acquired up to a maximum total volume (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of EUR 2,000,000.00 (in words: 2 million euro). Based on the current share price level (XETRA closing price, as of 12 August 2024), this would be approximately 1.3% of the company's share capital.
The share buyback is to be carried out under the leadership of a bank which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of and without influence by the company. The acquisition will be carried out via the stock exchange in compliance with the so-called safe harbor provision in Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, with the exception of the purpose of the repurchase. This is broader than provided for in Art. 5 (2) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The shares may therefore be used for all purposes specified in the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 2 July 2024.
The share buyback is expected to start on 15 August 2024 and to last until 30 September 2025 at the latest. Further details will be published by Fabasoft AG prior to the start of the buyback program.
About Fabasoft:
Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for digital document, process and records management in Europe. With the unique Ecosystem Fabasoft PROCECO, Fabasoft unites powerful digital solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organizations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades.
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)
Linz, 13 August 2024
Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager
E-mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0
End of Inside Information
13-Aug-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 732-606162-0
|Fax:
|+43 732-606162-609
|E-mail:
|ir@fabasoft.com
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785407
|WKN:
|922985
|EQS News ID:
|1967339
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1967339 13-Aug-2024 CET/CEST
