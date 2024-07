EQS-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft raises guidance for EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses and ROCE for the financial year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft raises guidance for EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses and ROCE for the financial year 2024



Due to a very positive operating performance in the first half of the financial year 2024 and based on preliminary figures, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is raising its guidance for the financial year 2024 for the EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses from previously 14.5 to 14.8 percent to 14.9 to 15.2 percent and for ROCE from previously 29 to 34 percent to 32 to 35 percent. The guidance for organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent for the financial year 2024 is confirmed.



The company will publish its complete half-yearly financial report on August 7, 2024.

