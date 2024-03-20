EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE publishes dividend proposal

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Dividend

GESCO SE publishes dividend proposal



20-March-2024 / 15:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Group sales and earnings meet forecast

Management proposes dividend of € 0.40

According to preliminary figures, the subsidiaries of Prime Standard-listed GESCO SE performed well operationally in financial year 2023 in a challenging macroeconomic environment. The forecast updated in Novemberr 2023 was met with Group sales of € 560.7 million (forecast: € 555 - 575 million; 2022: € 582.3 million) and Group net earnings of € 20.9 million (forecast: € 19.5 - 21.5 million; 2022: € 33.8 million). Group net earnings for 2023 include non-cash impairment losses of € 5.1 million on the subsidiaries AstroPlast and Franz Funke, which are burdened by the difficult economic situation in the construction industry.

Earnings per share amount to € 1.93 (2022: € 3.12). Against this backdrop, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board today decided to propose to the upcoming Annual General Meeting that a dividend of € 0.40 per dividend-bearing share be paid. As in the previous year, the Annual General Meeting will take place in the SANAA building at the Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex World Heritage Site in Essen on 29 May 2024.

The 2023 Annual Report with the final figures will be published on the website at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports on 11 April 2024 at 7:30 a.m. CET.

On the same day at 11:00 a.m., the annual accounts press conference will be broadcast live on the GESCO website, at which the Executive Board will review the last financial year and explain the outlook for the current financial year.

About GESCO:

GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry specialising in process technology, resource technology, healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the German industrial SME sector.

