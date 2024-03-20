|
20.03.2024 15:53:42
EQS-Adhoc: GESCO SE publishes dividend proposal
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gesco SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Dividend
According to preliminary figures, the subsidiaries of Prime Standard-listed GESCO SE performed well operationally in financial year 2023 in a challenging macroeconomic environment. The forecast updated in Novemberr 2023 was met with Group sales of € 560.7 million (forecast: € 555 - 575 million; 2022: € 582.3 million) and Group net earnings of € 20.9 million (forecast: € 19.5 - 21.5 million; 2022: € 33.8 million). Group net earnings for 2023 include non-cash impairment losses of € 5.1 million on the subsidiaries AstroPlast and Franz Funke, which are burdened by the difficult economic situation in the construction industry.
Earnings per share amount to € 1.93 (2022: € 3.12). Against this backdrop, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board today decided to propose to the upcoming Annual General Meeting that a dividend of € 0.40 per dividend-bearing share be paid. As in the previous year, the Annual General Meeting will take place in the SANAA building at the Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex World Heritage Site in Essen on 29 May 2024.
The 2023 Annual Report with the final figures will be published on the website at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports on 11 April 2024 at 7:30 a.m. CET.
On the same day at 11:00 a.m., the annual accounts press conference will be broadcast live on the GESCO website, at which the Executive Board will review the last financial year and explain the outlook for the current financial year.
About GESCO:
GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry specialising in process technology, resource technology, healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the German industrial SME sector.
Contact:
Peter Alex
End of Inside Information
20-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GESCO SE
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1863483
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1863483 20-March-2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gesco AG
|16,70
|-1,18%
